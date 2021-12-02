5 years since Ghost Ship warehouse fire kills 36 in Oakland

Makeshift memorials erected to the victims of the Ghost Ship warehouse fire, photographed Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Dec. 2, 2021 is the fifth anniversary of an Oakland tragedy.

In 2016, a late night fire broke out at a warehouse. It happened during a dance party and killed 36 people.

The master tenant, Derick Almena, was sentenced earlier this year to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Almena was criminally negligent when he illegally converted the industrial Oakland warehouse into a residence and event space for artists dubbed the “Ghost Ship,” stuffing the two-story building with flammable materials and extension cords, without smoke detectors or sprinklers.

Victims were trapped on an illegally constructed second floor with just a narrow staircase for the escape route.

Almena was the master tenant, but the warehouse was owned by the Ng family, who were never criminally charged. They recently filed for bankruptcy to pay an estimated $11.8 million to survivors and families of the three dozen victims.

The city of Oakland also settled a lawsuit in the deaths, paying out $23.5 million for the families of the victims, and $9.2 million for plaintiff Sam Maxwell, who survived the fire but will live with severe, lifelong injuries and major medical expenses.

The Associated Press and KRON4 archives contributed to this report.