5 years since Vallejo teen Pearl Pinson disappeared

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A vigil was held in Vallejo for Pearl Pinson on Tuesday — Today marks the fifth anniversary of her disappearance as she was walking to high school.

Pearl’s family has been here every year since she disappeared on May 25, five years ago.

A woman saw her grabbed by a stranger and while authorities were able to track the driver down. He was killed in a gunfight, and Pearl has never been seen since.

The answers to where Pearl was, died when police shot 19-year-old Fernando Castro when he tried to escape.

Pearl’s sister Rose says the last five years have been excruciating, not knowing what happened to her younger sister.

Pearl’s family wants to turn a bridge into Pearl Pinson Bridge.