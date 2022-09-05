MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Fire units responded to a fire in the area of Highway 4 and Cummings Skyway on Monday afternoon. The fire, which is called the Franklin Fire, reached 100 acres in size, Cal Fire said. As of 7:33 p.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Department said the fire was 75 percent contained.

The fire is classified as a two-alarm fire. It is east of the Franklin Canyon Golf Course.

The fire was spreading at a “dangerous” rate of speed, according to Cal Fire. It threatened some structures in the area.

Evacuation warnings had been issued for the fire. Those warnings have since been lifted.

“An `All Clear` has been issued for the fire in near Franklin Canyon Golf Course. Residents who are in the area South of Highway 4 between John Muir Parkway in Hercules and Alhambra Valley Road in Martinez, please feel free to resume normal activities,” the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said.



#FranklinFire is reported to be at 100 acres. Structures threatened, 0 % contained, additional firefighters requested. We are in unified command with @ContraCostaFire, @CoCoSheriff @CHP_GoldenGate is handling road closures and traffic control. Please use caution if in the area pic.twitter.com/pEeVmruWnR — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 6, 2022

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.