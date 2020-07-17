150-acre fire threatens multiple structures in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire burning in the Altamont area has grown to 150 acres Thursday afternoon, according to CAL Fire SCU.

The fire is burning near Tesla Road and McLaughlin Road, southeast of Livermore in Alameda County.

Crews first responded to reports of a fire burning 5-10 acres with “light flashy” fuels.

As of 6:14 p.m., fire officials report the fire has grown to 150 acres and is spreading at a rapid rate, threatening multiple structures.

Two air tankers and two helicopters were requested.

