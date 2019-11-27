50 demonstrators, San Francisco supervisors arrested during airline protest at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fifty protesters, including several city leaders, were arrested Tuesday night at the San Francisco International Airport during a protest involving American Airlines catering employees lobbying for better pay and health insurance.

Police removed protesters Tuesday night as travelers made their way through the airport during the holiday rush.

The group that organized the protest, Unite Here, told KRON4 that 50 people were arrested during the demonstration, including San Francisco Supervisors Matt Haney, Gordon Mar and Ahsha Safaí.

Mar said on Twitter Tuesday night that his arrest was in solidarity with the airline workers.

“As millions of people fly this week to be with their friends and families, workers preparing the meals for those flights live in poverty,” the San Francisco supervisor said.

Today I was arrested in solidarity with airline workers, and alongside @UniteHereLocal2, labor leaders and @MattHaneySF. As millions of people fly this week to be with their friends and families, workers preparing the meals for those flights live in poverty. pic.twitter.com/o6QfzKZGGU — Gordon Mar (@D4GordonMar) November 27, 2019