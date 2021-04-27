$50 flights: Southwest Airlines celebrates 50th anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s been a year of no travel for so many people due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But as travel restrictions ease, Southwest Airlines is giving us a reason to celebrate with one-way fares as low as $50!

“Celebrate our big 50th birthday with itty bitty sale fares,” the airline announced Monday.

Tickets must be purchased before May 3rd, according to Southwest.

Earlier this month, the CDC updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward.