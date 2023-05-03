(KRON) — San Jose Parks & Recreation reported Wednesday that 50 koi fish are missing from the city’s Japanese Friendship Garden.

The garden was built “as a symbol of everlasting friendship between the City of San Jose and its Sister City of Okayama, Japan in 1965,” the parks department said. The garden is located at 1615 Senter Road.

Koi fish is a species of fish that are commonly kept in outdoor ponds, according to Pet MD. They are known for their many varieties and colorful patterns.

“The city is heartbroken at the disappearance of these beautiful creatures,” the parks department said.

The theft was reported to the San Jose Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call 408-277-8900.