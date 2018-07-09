500-acre brush fire erupts along I-580 near Livermore Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON)- - A 500-acre brush fire shut down a portion of Interstate 580 near Livermore Sunday evening.

The blaze, dubbed the Grant Fire, erupted around 6 p.m. just off I-580 and Grantline Road.

The blaze quickly spread to 500-acres and authorities say it's now 20-percent contained.

#GrantFire [update] off I580 and Grantline Rd, Altamont Area (Alameda County) is now 500 acres and 20% contained. Increase due to better mapping. https://t.co/ouR9lrpJCj pic.twitter.com/86YKuLglfv — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 9, 2018

Firefighters are battling a 25 acre fire off I580 and Grantline Rd, Altamont Area (Alameda County). #GrantFire https://t.co/ouR9lrpJCj pic.twitter.com/y3MbmvRoFw — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 9, 2018

Livermore: View from eastbound I-580 just west of Grant Line Rd. No visibility. Fire has jumped the freeway. I-580 closed both directions. pic.twitter.com/G3p1IwQGLZ — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 9, 2018

This story is still developing. Please check back for updates.

