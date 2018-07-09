Bay Area

500-acre brush fire erupts along I-580 near Livermore

By:

Posted: Jul 08, 2018 06:39 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2018 09:27 PM PDT

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON)- - A 500-acre brush fire shut down a portion of Interstate 580 near Livermore Sunday evening.

The blaze, dubbed the Grant Fire, erupted around 6 p.m. just off  I-580 and Grantline Road.

The blaze quickly spread to 500-acres and authorities say it's now 20-percent contained.

This story is still developing. Please check back for updates. 

