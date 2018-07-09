500-acre brush fire erupts along I-580 near Livermore
ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON)- - A 500-acre brush fire shut down a portion of Interstate 580 near Livermore Sunday evening.
The blaze, dubbed the Grant Fire, erupted around 6 p.m. just off I-580 and Grantline Road.
The blaze quickly spread to 500-acres and authorities say it's now 20-percent contained.
#GrantFire [update] off I580 and Grantline Rd, Altamont Area (Alameda County) is now 500 acres and 20% contained. Increase due to better mapping. https://t.co/ouR9lrpJCj pic.twitter.com/86YKuLglfv— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 9, 2018
Firefighters are battling a 25 acre fire off I580 and Grantline Rd, Altamont Area (Alameda County). #GrantFire https://t.co/ouR9lrpJCj pic.twitter.com/y3MbmvRoFw— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 9, 2018
Livermore: View from eastbound I-580 just west of Grant Line Rd. No visibility. Fire has jumped the freeway. I-580 closed both directions. pic.twitter.com/G3p1IwQGLZ— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 9, 2018
This story is still developing. Please check back for updates.
