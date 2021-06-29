500 lbs. of illegal fireworks seized in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police continue to crack down on illegal fireworks ahead of the 4th of July holiday.
In a tweet Tuesday, the San Jose Police Department said it arrested and cited four people for selling 500 pounds of illegal fireworks.
All over the Bay Area, local law enforcement is ramping up efforts to put an end to illegal fireworks, which pose a huge fire risk, especially during a dry season.
Overnight, authorities responded to a loud explosion that rocked downtown Walnut Creek. That resulted in officers discovering numerous industrial-grade fireworks and the makings of a metal pipe bomb.
In Rohnert Park, the Department of Safety is cracking down on illegal fireworks with the “Nail ‘Em” app, encouraging residents to file a report when they see someone using or selling illegal fireworks.
A report published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission revealed a 50% in fireworks-related injuries and deaths in 2020, a 50% increase over the previous year.