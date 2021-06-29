500 lbs. of illegal fireworks seized in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police continue to crack down on illegal fireworks ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

In a tweet Tuesday, the San Jose Police Department said it arrested and cited four people for selling 500 pounds of illegal fireworks.

Photo: San Jose Police Department

All over the Bay Area, local law enforcement is ramping up efforts to put an end to illegal fireworks, which pose a huge fire risk, especially during a dry season.

Overnight, authorities responded to a loud explosion that rocked downtown Walnut Creek. That resulted in officers discovering numerous industrial-grade fireworks and the makings of a metal pipe bomb.

In Rohnert Park, the Department of Safety is cracking down on illegal fireworks with the “Nail ‘Em” app, encouraging residents to file a report when they see someone using or selling illegal fireworks.

Photo: San Jose Police Department

A report published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission revealed a 50% in fireworks-related injuries and deaths in 2020, a 50% increase over the previous year.