BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A $50,000 reward is being offered to those who come forward with information on the murder of 20-year-old Tyler Dickson.

Officials are aiming to arrest and convict the person responsible for his murder which occurred on July 3, 2021.

Dickson was well known in the East Bay community and was the former quarterback of the El Cerrito High School football team. He was a well-known athlete in the community and graduated in 2019.

KRON4 first reported on Dickson’s death in July. He was shot and killed while on a camping trip with his girlfriend’s family in Oroville, California.

They were staying at Bidwell Canyon Marina Campground during the time of the murder, Butte County Sheriff’s Office reports.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Jade Nelson, Tyler Dickson’s mother said. “That was my baby. That is my baby. He was a good kid and he didn’t deserve that.”

Nelson has been spending the past eight months on finding new information on her son’s case, hoping someone will come forward with new information.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about him,” Nelson said. “It’s frustrating not knowing what happened.”

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $50,000 reward for information that leads to both an arrest and conviction on the Dickson’s murder.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on the case to contact Sergeant Patrick McNelis or Detectives Tristan Harper and Zach Price at 530-538-7671.

You can also call the anonymous tip line at 530-532-6648.