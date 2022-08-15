SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced a $50,000 reward on Monday for information that will help detectives find the gunman behind a quadruple shooting.

Four young men were shot in a playground on Brunswick Avenue at 4:39 p.m. on April 3. Officers from the Ingleside Station said the gunshot victims were still alive when officers arrived at Alice Chalmers Park in the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood.

“Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital. Despite the lifesaving efforts of the emergency responders and the medical staff, the two victims with the life-threatening injuries succumbed to their wounds and were pronounced deceased in the hospital,” SFPD wrote.

Police identified the homicide victims as 20-year-old Kieran Carlson and 22-year-old Brandon Alexander Cheese.

The San Francisco Police Department authorized a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the people responsible for murdering Carlson and Cheese.

Police also released a photo of a silver Honda Accord connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Sgt. Nico Discenza at 415-553-9069, the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip at TIP411.

Kieran Carlson (Image courtesy SFPD)