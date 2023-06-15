SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Rosa fire contained a residential fire on a church property Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:48 p.m., firefighters responded to Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Saint Francis Rd. after receiving calls from members of the church that there was a fire coming from the crawlspace vents at the bottom of one of the residential buildings, said Santa Rosa Fire Department.

After firefighters arrived at the scene, they determined the fire was underneath the building, however the crawlspace was too small to safely access from outside. Santa Rosa fire used thermal imaging to locate hot areas on the floor and used power tools to cut open the floor and gain access to the areas that were burning, officials said.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other parts of the residential building and within 30 minutes the fire was contained. The smoke, however, damaged the interior of the building, causing over $50,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated, but Santa Rosa fire says it appears to be electrical. A total of 19 fire personnel assisted with the fire containment.