Image of the suspect vehicle in an SF homicide from the San Francisco Police Department.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is offering $50,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in a June 2022 homicide case. SFPD is trying to find the person who killed 32-year-old Samuel St. Pierre on June 19.

The shooting happened at about 10:35 p.m. in the area of Alhambra Street and Scott Street in the city’s Marina District. Police found St. Pierre at the scene with a gunshot wound, and he later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“This investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail who has authorized a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the homicide,” SFPD said.

Police said St. Pierre was visiting San Francisco when he was killed and it is believed that he did not know his killer. St. Pierre lived in Placer County.

The suspect fled the scene in a gray 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited SUV. Police released a picture of the vehicle and a picture of St. Pierre, which you can see below.

Image from the San Francisco Police Department. Image from the San Francisco Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the killing is asked to contact SFPD Sergeant Delaney at (415) 734-3102. After hours, call (415) 553-1071. If you want to remain anonymous, call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.