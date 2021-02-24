$50K reward offered for information in robbery of Bay Area postal worker

BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) – The United States Postal Office is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects who assaulted and robbed a postal worker on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 2:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of Calaveras Drive in Bay Point with the perpetrators also taking a piece of mail from the worker’s truck.

The suspects were seen fleeing in a white late-model Dodge Challenger.

Authorities caution anyone from taking action in apprehending the suspects themselves if they are seen.

Call 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement” at the menu if you have any information.

