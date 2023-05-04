SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The United States Police Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of someone accused of robbing a USPS letter carrier and stealing U.S. mail.

The USPIS reported four mail thefts in San Francisco, allegedly all committed by the same suspect:

March 11 at 6:25 p.m. at 3972 Folsom Street

March 24 at 9:59 a.m. at 2445 Mariposa Street

April 11 at 4:11 a.m. at 3256 21st Street

April 12 at 3:01 a.m. at 3256 21st Street

The suspect was seen driving a silver/gray Mercedes Benz, which you can see below.

The hefty reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call (877) 876-2455.