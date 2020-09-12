50K reward offered in 2010 murder in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that could help solve the shooting death 10 years ago of a Chilean man in Berkeley, police said Saturday.

Adolfo Ignacio Celedon Bravo and his fiance were walking home from a party at 3:41 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2010, when they were confronted by two men at the corner of Adeline and Emerson streets, according to police.

Bravo was shot and his fiance was punched in the face by the robbers, who then fled in a dark older model SUV, police said.

Bravo, known to his family as ‘Fito’, had moved to Berkeley to be with his fiancee. He was killed on his 35th birthday.

The Consulate General of Chile in San Francisco released a statement about the case this week, saying that it was a high priority for the Chilean government, and requesting “the community and witnesses of the assassination to provide to the Berkeley police any information helpful to

solve this murder.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD’s Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741 or the 24 hour BPD Non-Emergency number

of (510) 981-5900.

