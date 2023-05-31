SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information related to a suspect, or suspects, who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier. The robbery occurred on Lyon Street in San Francisco last Thursday, May 24, at around 11:20 a.m., according to the Postal Inspection Service.

Photos accompanying the announcement of the reward showed the suspect wearing an orange, hooded jacket with what appears to be a Golden State Warriors logo on the back, and a mask that covered their entire face. The suspect is seen riding on a powered scooter in the photos.

“Take no action to apprehend these persons yourself,” the release warns. Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect is asked to contact the USPIS.