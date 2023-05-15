(KRON) — The PG&E power outage map shows a massive outage affecting more than 50,000 customers in Daly City.

Power shut off at approximately 9:53 a.m. Monday. It is impacting 50,936 customers. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

North County Fire Authority crews are currently at scene of an underground electrical vault fire on Camelot Court in Daly City. PG&E crews are en route. Officials said to avoid the area.

Power is expected to be restored at 1:15 p.m. Monday, according to the outage map.

