50M expected on roads for Thanksgiving travel: AAA

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Hitting the road for Thanksgiving?

You definitely won’t be alone!

Nearly 54 million Americans are traveling for Thanksgiving.

According to AAA, four million people are flying while nearly 50 million Americans will be traveling by car.

That’s the most since 2005 – and nearly 3% up from last year.

Wednesday will be the absolute worst time to get on the road.

People in the Bay Area can expect more than three times the delay from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Some good news – gas prices seem reasonable for the Bay Area, with San Francisco seeing an average of $3.97 a gallon, Oakland paying $3.90, and San Jose at $3.83 a gallon.

