50th Annual Concord Jazz Festival

CONCORD (KRON) – Concord celebrates 50 years of jazz with a multi-day, multi-faceted celebration like none other and everyone is invited!

The first jazz fest was the vision of jazz enthusiast and music producer, Carl Jefferson with support from the City of Concord.

That inaugural event attracted 17,000 fans to what is now known affectionately and officially as Dave Brubeck Park, in Concord.

The festival’s success established the locals’ love for jazz making way for an annual festival. Soaring crowds and popularity moved the concert to the Concord Pavilion.

Now, in honor of Concord’s long-term connection with the music, jazz fans will be treated to “Take 10”, 10 days of jazz-centric events that will enlighten, engage and entertain.

Here’s a behind the scenes look at the calendar of events with more details being added daily.

