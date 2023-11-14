SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man was convicted by a jury in a revenge porn case, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Joseph Garcia, 52, was found guilty of invasion of privacy after he secretly recorded a sexual encounter and shared it without his partner’s knowledge or consent.

Testimony and evidence presented at the trial revealed that Garcia secretly recorded the encounter and then shared it via text message with a mutual friend. After the victim became aware of the video, she reported the crime to the San Francisco Police Department.

“The jury’s verdict sends a message that Mr. Garcia’s conduct is unacceptable and anyone who

engages in this type of behavior will face consequences,” said District Attorney Brooke

Jenkins. “I will do everything in my power to fight for justice for victims and ensure that this

kind of demeaning and exploitative criminal behavior is not normalized.”

Garcia is currently out of custody pending sentencing, the DA said. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 5. He faces up to six months in county jail.