RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – There are reports of flaring at Chevron’s Richmond refinery Monday.
According to a statement from the refinery, they are experiencing flaring due to an upset at a process unity.
KRON4 viewers posted images and video of what appears to be large plumes of smoke in the area of the refinery.
Chevron announced that flaring is an important part of keeping the refinery running safely and that the community does not need to take action.
To learn more about real-time air quality data, head to www.richmondairmonitoring.org.
Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- Trump suggests he might fire Dr. Fauci after election
- Why is the election on a work day?
- Flaring reported at Chevron refinery in Richmond
- Federal judge denies GOP effort to toss 127,000 votes in Texas
- 49ers’ Garoppolo, Kittle out due to injuries: report