Flaring reported at Chevron refinery in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – There are reports of flaring at Chevron’s Richmond refinery Monday.

According to a statement from the refinery, they are experiencing flaring due to an upset at a process unity.

KRON4 viewers posted images and video of what appears to be large plumes of smoke in the area of the refinery.

Richmond Chevron is having a huge problem at the refinery right now. They are poisoning our community AGAIN. Call BAAQMD now if you live in the Bay Area and see what is happening:

Chevron announced that flaring is an important part of keeping the refinery running safely and that the community does not need to take action.

To learn more about real-time air quality data, head to www.richmondairmonitoring.org.

