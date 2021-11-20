52nd anniversary of American Indian Occupation on Alcatraz

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Alcatraz Island is known as the prison that housed some of the most infamous convicts. However, after it closed in 1963 — Indian tribes made their way to the island.

U.S. Secretary Deb Haaland visited Alcatraz on Saturday and says there’s more work to be done.

“I am here. We are here and we’re not going anywhere. We’re in a new era.”

U.S. Secretary of the interior, Deb Haaland is advocating for Indigenous communities.

“52 years ago, the situation was dire.”

Haaland remembers november 20, 1969.

It’s the day Indigenous activists also known as ‘the Indians of all tribes’ occupied Alcatraz Island.

“It was a cry for a sense of community, and the lifeways that were stolen for us.”

On Saturday, she stood on that same land to tell people the strides made between the department of interior and Indigenous groups.

Haaland says they are protecting Chaco Canyon in New Mexico and tribal treaty rights in agency policy.

She also formally declared ‘Squaw’ a derogatory term on friday.

She is taking steps to remove it from federal land units.

“Our nation’s public lands and water should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage, not to perpetuate the legacy of oppression.”

Dr. Lanada war jack led the movement back in 1969 on Alcatraz Island.

She and other tribal leaders applauded Haaland’s efforts.

“I couldn’t imagine how difficult it is for her. She’s standing strong, I’m proud of her.”

However, Haaland says there’s more work to be done despite all the progress made in the last 52 years.

“We have schools and infrastructure to build, we have legacy pollution to address, we have communities that are literally being washed away by coastal erosion.”

She is the first Native American to serve as a U.S. Cabinet Secretary.

Halaand met with President Biden and his team during a White House Tribal Nations Summit.

She says conferences like those help create policies that reflect the needs of tribes.

“So that tribal leaders have a real seat at the table, before decisions are made that impact their communities.”