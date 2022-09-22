SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly shoving an Asian woman unprompted in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said the victim, a 53-year-old Asian woman, was standing in the 700 block of Jackson Street when at approximately 8:25 p.m. she was shoved by an unknown person.

She fell down into the roadway and hit her head on the ground. Medics took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SFPD investigators looked at surveillance footage and obtained images of the suspect. At about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect was detained in the area of Portsmouth Square.

Garcia was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of aggravated assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

SFPD has not made any indication that this is being investigated as a hate crime. However police are still investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call its tip line at 415-575-4444.

Anti-Asian violence has been an issue in San Francisco since the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing blame on former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. It has also been an issue in other Bay Area cities — an assault at UC Berkeley on Monday is being investigated as an anti-Asian hate crime.