53-year-old man killed in Livermore shooting

LIVERMORE, Calif. (BCN) — A 53-year-old man died in a shooting in Livermore early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of North P Street and arrived to find the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

No arrest has been made in connection with the killing. Police said investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other and that the shooting happened after some sort of altercation between the two.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Livermore police tip line at (925) 371-4790.