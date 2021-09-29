53-year-old Oakland woman with Alzheimer’s reported missing

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police have put out an alert for a missing at-risk person.

Kimberly Cooper was last seen at 9:00 p.m. on September 25th in the 6000 block of San Pablo Avenue.

Cooper’s family reports she has Alzheimer’s and mental health challenges.

Police describe Cooper as a Black female, 53-years-old, 5’10”, 155 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Cooper, please notify the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.