SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – 53,000 customers are without power in the Bay Area Sunday afternoon, according to PG&E.
Those customers include:
- North Bay: 21,724
- East Bay: 53,000
- Peninsula: 1,820
- San Francisco: 6
Most of the outages appear to be related to the overnight weather system.
There is no estimated restoration time.
PG&E released a list of tips to help conserve energy:
- Adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher or turn it off if you will be away from home. Use a fan instead of air conditioning when possible.
- Draw drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.
- Keep refrigerator full (with bottles of water if nothing else) and unplug the second refrigerator.
- Avoid using electrical appliances and devices. Put off tasks like vacuuming, laundry, dishwashing, and computer time until after dinner (6 p.m.).
- Set your pool pump to run overnight instead of during the day.
Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- 53,000 customers without power after Bay Area thunderstorms: PG&E
- House Dems summon postal leaders to hearing on mail delays
- Fall is coming: Dunkin’s pumpkin menu on the way
- PHOTOS: Lightning sparks up Bay Area sky
- 2 toddlers found dead in hot car in Alabama