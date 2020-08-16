53,000 customers without power after Bay Area thunderstorms: PG&E

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – 53,000 customers are without power in the Bay Area Sunday afternoon, according to PG&E.

Those customers include:

North Bay: 21,724

East Bay: 53,000

Peninsula: 1,820

San Francisco: 6

Most of the outages appear to be related to the overnight weather system.

There is no estimated restoration time.

PG&E released a list of tips to help conserve energy:

Adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher or turn it off if you will be away from home. Use a fan instead of air conditioning when possible.

Draw drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.

Keep refrigerator full (with bottles of water if nothing else) and unplug the second refrigerator.

Avoid using electrical appliances and devices. Put off tasks like vacuuming, laundry, dishwashing, and computer time until after dinner (6 p.m.).

Set your pool pump to run overnight instead of during the day.

Tip: Your air conditioning unit will operate better if it has plenty of room to breathe. The air conditioner's outdoor unit, the condenser, needs to be able to circulate air without any interruption or obstruction. For more info: https://t.co/TAzbZQKj3E pic.twitter.com/Oe7V9yvKVM — PG&E (@PGE4Me) August 16, 2020

