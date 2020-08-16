53,000 customers without power after Bay Area thunderstorms: PG&E

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – 53,000 customers are without power in the Bay Area Sunday afternoon, according to PG&E.

Those customers include:

  • North Bay: 21,724
  • East Bay: 53,000
  • Peninsula: 1,820
  • San Francisco: 6

Most of the outages appear to be related to the overnight weather system.

There is no estimated restoration time.

PG&E released a list of tips to help conserve energy:

  • Adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher or turn it off if you will be away from home. Use a fan instead of air conditioning when possible.
  • Draw drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.
  • Keep refrigerator full (with bottles of water if nothing else) and unplug the second refrigerator.
  • Avoid using electrical appliances and devices. Put off tasks like vacuuming, laundry, dishwashing, and computer time until after dinner (6 p.m.).
  • Set your pool pump to run overnight instead of during the day.

