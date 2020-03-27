54 people test positive on 1st day of Hayward’s free coronavirus testing

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The results are in.

A recent testing for the coronavirus at the city of Hayward’s COVID-19 testing center revealed roughly a quarter of tests came back positive for COVID-19. The testing was open to the public.

54 people tested positive for the coronavirus at the city of Hayward’s COVID-19 testing center.

Hayward city officials say those results are from the first day of testing which started Monday. A total of 207 people were tested that day.

All positive samples are sent to Avellino lab in Menlo Park, where they are retested. The results are then forwarded the Center for Disease Control & Prevention.

Testing is free and anyone can be tested — you do not have to be a Hayward resident and your immigration status will not be questioned.

However, you do have to meet the testing criteria –fever above 100 degrees, respiratory symptoms, shortness of breath, recent travel to Europe or Asia, recent exposure to confirmed or suspected coronovirus.

Hayward Fire Department Captain Don Nichelson described what to expect during the testing procedure

“I want make sure everybody knows that this is an uncomfortable procedure. There is a nasal swab that goes to the back of the nose,” Nichelson said. “They’re going to swab that 10 or 20 times, each nostril. There is another swab to the back of the throat 10 or 20 times.”

He said it doesn’t take long for the results.

“Minimum of six hours, up to 24 hours,”Nichelson said.

Hayward city officials said they intend to announce the testing results with 48-hours, and that the city is disclosing the information to help residents understand the prevalence of the coronavirus, the importance of complying with the shelter-in-place order, social distancing and hygiene precautions like washing hands.

The Hayward COVID-19 testing center is located at 28270 Huntwood Ave. in South Hayward.

It is open every day starting at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and both drive-thru and walk-up tests are available.

