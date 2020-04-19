55-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by hit and run driver in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a hit and run driver Saturday night in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Police responded to the 2600 block of 35th Avenue around 8:04 p.m.

They say a 55-year-old man from Oakland was crossing the street at 35th Avenue and Brookdale Avenue when a Mercedes R class MPV driving northbound hit him.

The driver fled the scene and has not been identified.

The victim received medical attention and was taken to the Alameda County Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say it remains unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

The pedestrians identity has not been released at this time.

As police continue to investigate, they ask you to contact the department at (510) 777-8570 if you have any information.

Latest Stories: