55M expected to travel over 50-miles for Thanksgiving, per AAA

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Traffic is moving but it’s moving slowly.

Its also been raining off and on, so that isn’t helping.

Ricky Romo is staying local for Thanksgiving, staying off the roads as much as he can to avoid traffic.

But some people have a long way to travel to be with family and are heading out now, in the thick of it.

“I’m traveling to Las Vegas to see my friends and my family over there,” Abdullah Ahmedi said.

AAA says more than 55-million people are traveling more than 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving with more than 49-million of those people hitting the roads the most since 2005.

AAA says 1.6-million more people are traveling this year for turkey compared to last year and Wednesday is the worst day to travel, so pack your patience.

This picture proves traffic is certainly moving! Yeah, it’s not full speed heading north on 680 in #WalnutCreek but it isn’t bad! See you all in a few minutes on #KRON4 pic.twitter.com/LhEEQh87PZ — Michelle Kingston (@MKingstonNews) November 28, 2019

“Everyone is taking it slow trying to be careful, especially with the rain especially us, we are not trying to crash or anything,” Bless Beamen and Eli Holland said.

The worst time to be on the road Wednesday was between two and four in the afternoon and it showed.

Highway and local traffic was moving slow.

“I could leave tonight but I’d probably hit some traffic, so I’m just gonna leave tomorrow probably midday cuz I know it won’t be as big of a rush,” David Onyike said.

The later you leave the better but no matter what time you head out, just be patient and try to stay calm as you crawl to your Thanksgiving destination.

In addition to travel on the roads, travelers headed to SFO on Wednesday.

Some West Coast flights saw delays due to weather along with flights headed to Boston and Newark.

But all in all, it was an easier travel day than expected.