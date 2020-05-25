56-year-old man arrested in stabbing death of woman in San Jose home

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a 56-year-old man for murder after a woman was found stabbed to death in a San Jose home Sunday afternoon, officials said Monday.

San Jose police officers conducting a welfare check at 2:33 p.m. on a home in the 3600 block of El Grande Drive found a woman who had been stabbed, police said.

Officers took San Jose resident Gregory Hoppe into custody at the scene. He was later booked into Santa Clara County Jail for murder, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects and the motive is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Hamblin or Detective Ken Rak of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).

Latest Stories: