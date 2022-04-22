FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A 56-year-old man died after a shooting late Thursday night in Fairfield, police announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened in the area of Laurel Drive and Manzanita Avenue.

Fairfield police initially received calls of a shooting around 11:25 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, a car was driving away.

Officers stopped the fleeing vehicle and located the 56-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to police. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries around 2 a.m. on Friday.

A preliminary investigation determined that an argument occurred before the shooting. Laurel Drive and Manzanita Avenue is right off Highway 80 and approximately half a mile away from a Walmart Supercenter.

No information about a suspect was released. Police said this is an ongoing investigation.