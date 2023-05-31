(KRON) — A 57-year-old woman who was involved in a single vehicle crash where alcohol was a factor has died, according to the Fremont Police Department. The crash happened on May 12 at around 4:28 p.m.

Fremont PD dispatch got a 911 call about a crash on Kato Road and Auburn Street, police said. Police were advised that the crash involved a single vehicle and that the driver was unresponsive.

Fremont PD and fire personnel arrived at the crash scene. Medical aid was provided to the driver and she was transported to a nearby trauma center, police said. Fremont PD was informed several days later by the coroner’s office that the woman had died.

“Alcohol was a factor at the time of the collision,” police said.

Cause of death will be determined by the Alameda County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Fremont Police Traffic Unit.