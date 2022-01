VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a two-car crash Thursday afternoon in Vallejo, according to police.

The crash happened around 12:48 p.m. in the area of Redwood Parkway and Eagle Ridge Drive.

The victim, a 58-year-old Vallejo resident, was taken to a nearby hospital but died of his injuries later, authorities said.

Police did not release any other information about the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal L. Alamon at (707) 648-4011.