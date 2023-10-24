(KRON) – The South San Francisco Police Department arrested a 59-year-old woman on Oct. 19. for allegedly managing a commercial sex operation.

An apartment on the 400 block of Cypress Avenue was reported to the SSFPD Criminal Interdiction Unit for a possible commercial sex operation. After an investigation and surveillance, detectives were able to verify activity consistent with the property being an active brothel, police said.

A search warrant allowed the officers to find two potential victims or workers and two sex buyers. Evidence of an active operation was seized, including a significant amount of money.

The 59-year-old woman was charged with pimping and pandering.

Services were provided to the workers/victims by San Mateo County’s Human Trafficking Program Coordinator.

Anyone with information on this case or other human trafficking cases is asked to call the South San Francisco Police Department or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-887-373-7888. Calls are confidential, toll-free, and 24/7.