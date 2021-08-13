$5K reward offered for information on attack of Asian woman in SF’s Pacific Heights

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the suspects who attacked an Asian woman jogging in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood, according to the San Francisco POA.

The attack happened on Sunday, Aug. 1 in the area of California and Fillmore Streets.

Officials say, “the victim was robbed of her cell phone, pulled into and trapped in the assailant’s car window, drug for half a block and then bitten by her attackers.”

$5K reward issued by the CrimesAgainstAsiansRewardFund for the arrest of suspects involved in the assault and robbery of an Asian woman in Pacific Heights on Sunday, August 1. Help us bring these suspects to justice. @BurmaSuperstar @dionlimtv#STOPASIANHATE pic.twitter.com/sbpVLNM1vE — San Francisco POA (@SanFranciscoPOA) August 13, 2021

The four suspects are described as being between the ages of 17 and 20 years old, two males of unknown race but possibly Hispanic and Black, and two females who are white and possibly Hispanic or mixed race.

They were possibly driving a newer model Honda.

The Crimes Against Asians Reward Fund is offering the reward to help find these suspects.

If you have any information that could help lead to arrested or charges filed, you are asked to call the SFPD Anonymous 24/7 Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.