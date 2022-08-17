SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fifth man has been arrested in connection to a string of violent home invasions around San Jose, police said Wednesday.

San Jose Police Department detectives identified the fifth suspect as 24-year-old Israel Mejia. Mejia was apprehended Tuesday and booked into jail on charges of home invasion robbery, burglary, and false imprisonment.

Mejia was connected to a group of men who allegedly carried out terrifying home invasions earlier this year. “All of these incidents are disturbing. They were going all over the city,” Sgt. Christian Camarillo said.

One of the disturbing incidents happened on May 31 at a home on Summerdale Drive. Police said a group of at least five men broke into the house, held a father and his 15-month-old baby at gunpoint, and threatened to kill the baby.

Israel Mejia (Mug shot courtesy SJPD)

“The suspects threatened to shoot the child and kidnapped the victim, forcing him to go to his bank, demanding that he withdraw money from his account. The suspects returned with the victim to his home and stole various personal items, including bank cards, and jewelry. The suspects were captured on a dash camera fleeing from the scene by the victim’s wife as she came home,” Officer Steve Aponte wrote.

The same group invaded a house on North Capitol Avenue shortly before they terrorized the Summerdale Drive family, according to police. The men bound an elderly couple with belts and violently assaulted the couple, Aponte said. While the victims were tied up, the group stole bank cards, jewelry, and an SUV.

San Jose police said a group of men threatened to kill a baby as they forced the baby's father to drive to a bank. The men were behind at least 3 terrifying home invasions around San Jose, Sgt. Camarillo said.

My full story: https://t.co/1iGQQiF4dU pic.twitter.com/8yVCxUyOSw — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) June 30, 2022

One week later, on June 7, another elderly couple was held at gunpoint and violently assaulted inside their house on Bolero Drive.

“The suspects rummaged through the home and attempted to steal various items,” Aponte wrote. While the assailants were still ransacking the house, one of the victims was able to escape and call 911.

Officers nabbed two suspects as they attempted to flee. Armando Manzano, 19, and Daniel Mendez, 19, both of San Jose, were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for felony robbery charges.

During the investigation, the San Jose Police Department arrested two additional suspects over the summer: 23-year-old Eduardo Santiago and a 17-year-old boy.

Further investigation led detectives to a fifth suspect, Mejia, earlier this week. He was arrested in San Jose without incident, police said.

Daniel Mendez (SJPD mug shot)

Armando Manzano (SJPD mug shot)