6 additional COVID-19 free testing sites open to public in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Free COVID-19 testing expanded Tuesday in the county of Santa Clara.

The county health system started offering free COVID-19 testing back in May.

Now six additional COVID-19 pop-up test sites are open to anyone, no appointment necessary.

People are waiting in line to get inside Palo Alto City Hall to get a free COVID-19 test.

The free testing is open to the public courtesy of the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department.

“Our goal is to offer free testing all over the county,” Dr. Aruna Venkatesan said.

Dr. Aruna Venkatesan is leading the free testing operation at this site.

“We are really excited to be here this week Tuesday-Friday. Bring your friends and family who want to get tested. We are actually testing kids since birth which is not as typical at all sites. You don’t even need to bring your I.D., just fill out a simple demographic form and we’ll walk you right in. You will get called the next day if your test is positive,” Venkatesan said.

She says you will receive negative test results within 3-days.

The actual test involves a less intrusive swab technique which the doctor says provides a more comfortable testing experience for people of all ages.

“It looks just like a q-tip and basically it goes just inside your nose,” Venkatesan said.

Cupertino’s Creekside Park is the location of another pop-up COVID-19 testing site.

This family decided it was worth the wait in this long line for their first tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“We don’t think we have it but just to be confident in case we have to go to work or some other place. Confidence is what helps,” Darshan Patel said.

Santa Clara County Public Health Officials say it is important to note that these pop-up testing sites are for people who are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

“Our goal here is to do asymptomatic testing. So we do want people if they are having symptoms of COVID-19 to go through their normal health provider method to get their tests in a more secure way, where they are not exposing so many people,” Venkatesan said.

There are six COVID-19 pop-up testing sites, three in San Jose, one in Los Altos, Cupertino and in Palo Alto.

They are open from June 16 to June 20th.

You will find a complete list of locations and hours of operation at the Santa Clara County Public Health website.

