SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Six people were arrested in connection to a theft on Wednesday at a San Francisco Walgreens, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The theft happened around 6:37 p.m. in the Walgreens located at 965 Geneva Ave.

Eight suspects with masks rushed into the store pulling a wagon-like cart, SFPD said. The suspects then began to fill their bags with Walgreens merchandise.

“They grabbed everything they can get their arms around,” SFPD Chief Bill Scott said in a news conference Friday. “They tried to run out that store with the property.”

Shortly after, officers made contact with the suspects as they left the store. A foot chase ensued, and police were able to detain several people in the process.

Six of eight suspects were arrested, according to SFPD. They were arrested on felony charges of burglary, conspiracy and organized retail theft.

Two suspects related to this theft remain at large.

“The other two? You better be looking above your shoulders because we’re coming for you,” Scott said. “That is the type of effort that it will take in order to turn this around.”

SFPD says this is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” You can choose to be anonymous.