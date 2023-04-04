(KRON) — Twenty California cops, including six from the Bay Area, are facing possible decertification by the state’s Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), according to its website. If their certifications are pulled, the officers can no longer work in law enforcement in California.

The six Bay Area police on the list are:

Brendon Jacy Tatum: Rohnert Park DPS

Joseph Huffaker: Rohnert Park DPS

Kevin Lyons: San Francisco Police Department

Kevin Sien: San Francisco Police Department

Adam Marlowe: Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office

Sean Patrick Nimau: Redwood City Police Department

KRON4 previously reported in 2021, Tatum and Huffaker were accused of extorting cash, drugs and property from drivers on Highway 101 without reporting the seizures or submitting the drugs to evidence. They allegedly continued doing this after being fired from the Rohnert Park DPS when they pretended to be ATF agents. Tatum then allegedly drafted a false press release and filed false police reports to cover their tracks.

Tatum, pleaded guilty in December 2021, to federal extortion charges in his role as a peace officer, falsifying police reports and tax evasion, the Press Democrat reported. Huffaker’s certification is currently on temporary suspension while Tatum’s certification is listed as ineligible, according to the POST website.

Lyons and Sien are accused of destruction of evidence while working for the San Francisco PD. Both officers surrendered themselves and their certifications are listed as temporarily suspended.

Nimau was arrested on federal charges of possessing child porn in March of 2020. He was a former officer for the Redwood City PD for five years. He also has previous service with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Belmont Police Department. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison, Mercury News reported. Nimau’s certification is listed as ineligible.

Marlowe is under investigation on charges of “egregious or repeated acts that violate the law” that have not been released yet.

These officers face decertification under a new law that went into effect Jan. 1 which changed how peace officers are certified, reviewed and decertified in California. All law enforcement agencies are now required to submit complaints, charges and allegations of misconduct to POST.

In the past, POST has been responsible for oversight on the training and standards for police officers only.

“Since SB [Senate Bill] 2 has gone into effect, POST is now responsible for not only holding peace officers accountable for their actions, but ultimately, protecting the public from peace officers who may pose a risk,” said Peace Officer Standards Accountability Division Assistant Executive Director Annemarie Del Mugnaio.

Other officers on the list worked in Kern, San Bernadino and San Diego counties and Stockton. The list is updated on a rolling basis.

The Anti Police-Terror Project said that it welcomed these investigations in a statement.

“We welcome the news that 20 California police officers may be decertified,” said Cat Brooks, APTP co-founder and executive director. “This is a long-overdue step in holding police accountable for their actions and ensuring that they are not able to continue to harm communities.”