6 children injured by alleged DUI crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Six children were injured in a crash involving three vehicles in Oakland on Thursday evening.

The Oakland Police Department said officers responded to a crash on International Blvd and 38th Ave around 8:40 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, two of the children had been ejected from one of the vehicles.

An 8-year-old and a 2-year-old child are suffering from severe head trauma.

According to police, the driver who allegedly caused the crash tried to run away but was caught by nearby residents.

Their investigation reveals that the driver who fled was allegedly speeding eastbound on International Blvd and did not stop at a red light at the 38th Ave intersection. The driver struck a van with two children inside, from which they were ejected. The same driver also struck a stopped Jeep Wrangler.

Police said alcohol appears to be a factor and the driver is being held for DUI and hit and run. Police did not identify anyone involved.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.