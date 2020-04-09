6 dead in Alameda County nursing home outbreak

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) – Alameda County health officials say at least 59 people have tested positive for coronavirus at Gateway Care and Rehab Center in Hayward.

Of the 24 staff members and 35 residents – of the 35 – 6 residents have died.

Then, at East Bay Post-Acute in Castro Valley, 17 employees and 9 nine residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

No deaths have been reported at that facility, however.

Details are very limited due to patient privacy, but the Health Department says they are providing support and guidance to control the spread within the facility.

The Health Department and staff are working together to contain the virus as much as possible to inside the facility.

On Wednesday, two people were seen dressed head to toe in personal protective equipment going in and out of the facility in Castro Valley.

