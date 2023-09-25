(KRON) — The Petaluma Police Department disclosed six drivers were arrested Sept. 23 following the department’s DUI saturation patrol.

As part of the Office of Traffic Safety Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Grant, Petaluma officers specifically patrolled in search of impaired drivers between the hours of 4:00 p.m. through 2:00 a.m. on Sept. 23. Executing officers arrested five drivers for allegedly driving under the influence.

According to Petaluma police, in this operation, a total of 82 drivers were stopped. Fifteen were evaluated for intoxication and five were arrested for driving impaired, police said. Two of the drivers that were arrested for alleged DUI were driving without a California Drivers License. One of the drivers allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .28 percent, which is over three times the legal limit.

The sixth alleged DUI driver was arrested by routine patrols.

The Petaluma Police Department encourages citizens to call 911 when witnessing a suspected DUI driver. Petaluma Police Department also suggests planning ahead by having a designated, sober driver or using ride-share apps, such as Uber or taxis.