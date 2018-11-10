6 fires in Golden Gate Park being investigated as suspicious

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The San Francisco Fire Department is investigating six fires that were started in Golden Gate Park since Friday.

Officials say through the investigation so far, the fires are suspicious.

The fires were isolated in Polo Fields and Casting Ponds.

Firefighters say there was no structural damages or injuries.

According to authorities, the fires were from 10 feet by 20 feet, up to one acre.

San Francisco Police are asking for anyone with information related to the fires to contact them.

