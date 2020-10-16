6 gang members arrested in San Mateo drive-by shooting

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Six gang members from across the Bay Area were arrested in connection with a summer drive-by shooting in San Mateo.

The San Mateo Police Department said a 16-year-old had a minor injury after multiple shots were fired in June outside a San Mateo apartment.

Police said the shooting on Rogell Court was “an isolated incident connected to an ongoing gang-on-gang dispute and not a random attack.”

Two suspects are charged with attempted murder: Ramon Alberto Camacho, 25 of South San Francisco and Jesus Juarez, 18 of San Mateo.

The other suspects were identified as Christian Escobar, 28 of Redwood City; Luis Maciel, 21 of Redwood City and Jonathan Mendoza, 18 of Redwood City.

All six suspects are charged with assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges. One suspect was an unnamed 16-year-old.

Latest Stories: