(KRON) — Six people were hospitalized after two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 1 near San Gregorio Beach Monday, according to CalFire. One of those hospitalized was in critical condition, one suffered moderate injuries, and four others suffered minor injuries, according to CalFire.

Firefighters with Coastside Fire and the San Mateo County Fire Department responded to the crash which is being investigated by the Redwood City CHP.

Photos tweeted out by CalFire showed traffic backed up along with highway as a result of the crash and one patient apparently being transported by helicopter.

San Gregorio Beach is south of Half Moon Bay and lies west of the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 84.