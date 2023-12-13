SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A University of California, Santa Cruz transit bus was involved in a solo collision Tuesday night, sending all six onboard to the hospital, according to UC Santa Cruz Police Chief Kevin Domby.

The UC Santa Cruz Police Department responded to reports of a solo bus crash at 8:30 p.m. on Coolidge Drive. One of the university’s buses that continuously loops through the campus was heading downhill toward the main entrance of campus when it went off the road and hit a fence and rock structure, officials said.

The five passengers on board, along with the driver, were injured in the crash and transported to the hospital. The bus driver was air-lifted to the hospital, police said. The injuries range from moderate to severe, according to Ramon Romo of the UCSC PD. The current condition of those involved is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to UCSC police. Impairment does not appear to be a factor at this time, Domby said.