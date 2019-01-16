Bay Area

6 injured in overnight fire in San Francisco

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 05:44 AM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Six people, including a firefighter, were injured in an overnight fire in San Francisco. 

Crews were dispatched to the fire just before 12:30 a.m. on Liebig Street. 

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire on the bottom and top floors of the building. 

Crews rescued three people and five others were taken to the hospital with injuries. 

A total 21 people are now displaced with nowhere to go. 

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

