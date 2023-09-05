(KRON) — A man and six juveniles were arrested for allegedly burglarizing a series of commercial businesses during a six-month period, according to the San Jose Police Department. More than two dozen businesses were burglarized, many of which were found to be “smoke shop” stores.

Video from SJPD show the suspects using stolen Kia and Hyundai cars used to collide with the exterior of the businesses in order to gain entrance into each shop.

The suspects would then steal merchandise before fleeing the businesses in their stolen car. According to SJPD, the suspects are believed to be responsible for additional commercial burglaries outside the City of San Jose.

On Wednesday, the juveniles were arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall following a search warrant for both their persons and residences. Police recovered two firearms and evidence related to the burglaries during their search, officials said.

During the investigation, an adult suspect, Vincent Loredo, 45, was also identified and arrested. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for firearm, narcotic and child endangerment charges, SJPD said.