6 people arrested following weekend sideshow in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Vallejo arrested six people following a large sideshow on Saturday night.

Officers received multiple calls of sideshow activity at Tennessee Street, Maple Avenue, Sonoma Boulevard, and Lemon Street.

Police found more than 100 people blocking an intersection.

“Common regard for our fellow community members should be a top priority for a city already in distress,” Chief of Police Shawny K. Williams stated. “It is disheartening that participants and spectators alike lack such regard.”

When authorities arrived, the crowd started throwing objects at the six officers and sergeant — They refused to disperse.

Photo: Vallejo Police Department

A window of a patrol vehicle was shattered.

Two pursuits started from the sideshow, which CHP Air Support assisted in.

Police say one of the vehicles blocked in officers in order to prevent them from responding and was involved in a hit-and-run while trying to get away from officers.

Another vehicle was spinning donuts.

Police arrested 26-year-old Eric Cacho of Sacramento, 22-year-old Devon Dipinto of Sacramento, 26-year-old Cesar Dominguez of Sacramento, 24-year-old Mario Velasco of Sacramento, 21-year-old Angelo Landford of Fairfield, and 19-year-old Payton Pinkela of Fairfield.

They were arrested on felony charges, including hit-and-run, evading police, and sideshow aiding.

“We cannot tolerate this lawlessness in our city,” said Chief Williams. “Sideshows can cause serious injury and can be deadly. Blocking intersections prevents our citizens from traveling safely and diverts our precious resources from helping other people in need.”